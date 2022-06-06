President Sheikh Mohamed promotes senior official to new position

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed a senior official to a new position in government.

The President issued a federal decree appointing Mohamed Al Mazrouei as Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs at the grade of Minister.

Mr Al Mazrouei was previously undersecretary at Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi.

He was responsible for implementing major directives, projects and policies in his previous roles, including chairman of the board of Etihad Airways and chairman of Abu Dhabi Media Company.

An official biography said Mr Al Mazrouei studied business administration at Suffolk University in Boston, specialising in financial affairs.​