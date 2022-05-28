UAE Foreign Minister visits President Erdogan in Istanbul

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday.

Sheikh Abdullah exchanged views with Mr Erdogan on major international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine. They discussed the importance of consolidating peace, security and stability.

Mr Erdogan reiterated his condolences to Sheikh Abdullah on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. The Turkish leader had flown to Abu Dhabi to offer his sympathies in person to President Sheikh Mohamed.

During the Istanbul meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Erdogan discussed paths of co-operation between the UAE and Turkey that would serve their mutual interests and benefit citizens of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah recently visited Poland and met President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Previously, he had visited Germany and met Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.