Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Vice Chancellor in Berlin

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Dr Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in Berlin on Wednesday.

The two men reviewed efforts to bolster bilateral ties between their nations, including in the key fields of trade, investment and climate, as well as ways to broaden economic partnerships.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, from the stability of global food and energy markets and the importance of accelerating economic growth and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Habeck extended his condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and wished the UAE further prosperity under the leadership of the President, Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the continued development of co-operation between the allies and thanked the vice chancellor for his support of the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdullah met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock as part of his visit to the German capital.

The ministers discussed the strategic relationship between the two countries and ways of enhancing ties.

They also spoke about regional and international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine, and the importance of strengthening efforts to reach a political solution to avoid prolonging the conflict.