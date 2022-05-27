Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inspects new community arena in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Friday inspected the new community arena in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City.

Khalifa Social Square, part of the Municipal Community Centre in Khalifa City, was constructed over six months across 55,000 sqm. The space will host events for local residents, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

During the visit, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest developments and projects at the Municipal Community Centre as well as progress being made in upgrading services in Khalifa City.

انطلاقاً من توجيهات صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة بتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لأفراد المجتمع، هزاع بن زايد يتفقد سير الأعمال في ساحة خليفة المجتمعية التابعة لمركز التواجد البلدي في مدينة خليفة، والتي أنشئت على مساحة 55 ألف متر مربع لاستضافة المبادرات والفعاليات المجتمعية في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/puD45wUF5w — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 27, 2022

He also met volunteers from Khalifa City, who contributed to the transfer of ideas and proposals from community members to the Municipal Community Centre. He thanked them for their efforts, which he said have improved the quality of life for the community.