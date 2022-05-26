Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and German finance minister discuss economic ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Thursday had talks with Christian Lindner, Germany's Minister of Finance, in Berlin.

During the meeting, the pair discussed strategic relations between the UAE and Germany and how they can develop them in the fields of finance, investment and commerce.

They also reviewed the depth of relations between the UAE and Germany and both countries' keenness to strengthen them across all domains.

Mr Lindner welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and said it would help to boost ties between the nations.

The meeting was attended by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Minister of State for Food Security, and Hafsa Al Ulama, the UAE's ambassador to Germany.

The finance minister is the latest senior government official who Sheikh Abdullah has met during his visit to the German capital.

Sheikh Abdullah on Wednesday held talks with Robert Habeck, Germany's vice chancellor and federal minister for economic affairs and climate action. Sheikh Abdullah also discussed strategic relations with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Minister.

The UAE is Germany’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East, on a par with Saudi Arabia.

UAE exports to Germany rose to $1.1 billion in 2020 from $125 million in 1995 at an annualised rate of about 9.2 per cent, figures compiled by the Observatory of Economic Complexity show.

German exports to the UAE during the same period increased to $7.8bn in 2020 from $1.4bn in 1995 at a rate of about 7 per cent, with planes, helicopters and spacecraft ($1.35bn), cars ($762m) and packaged medicines ($354m) the main products, the observatory said.