UAE leaders mourn the death of President Sheikh Khalifa

UAE leaders have paid tribute to President Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday at the age of 73.

The news was announced by the state news agency Wam. Funeral prayers will be performed today after maghrib prayer (sunset prayer) in all mosques across the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his deep sadness at the news.

"With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also shared a message online remembering the President.

"The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed," he wrote.

"My brother and mentor, and the UAE’s first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom and leadership. May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace."

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said: "The state has lost an outstanding leader, a wise man and a very virtuous person. He was dedicated to his country, his religion, his nation, and the world at large."

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, also paid his tributes.

"Today, the UAE bids farewell to its leader and a national icon, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a man with a generous soul and a champion of tolerance. The late Khalifa bin Zayed will go down in history as one of the world's greatest leaders. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant my brother, my friend and partner, eternal peace," he said.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the late President.

He extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, and the people of the UAE, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in paradise and the people of the UAE patience and solace, read a Wam statement.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance mourned the death of the President.

"With hearts that believe in God’s judgment and destiny, we mourn to the UAE people and the entire world the death of the leader of the journey, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he said.

"May God make our and your reward great in this affliction. We pray to God to raise his abode in heaven, grant him the highest ranks in paradise, and grant us solace and patience."

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: "May God have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a great leader who carried the trust faithfully, won the love of his people and brought to his country the love of the world, so the Emirates became a lofty beacon."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the UAE had lost an inspirational leader.

"Today, we bid farewell to an inspirational leader and President, a brother and a teacher, who led the nation with dedication, laid down the foundation of the UAE's renaissance, and was a role model of morality, kindness and giving. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant Khalifa bin Zayed eternal peace," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid tributes to an "outstanding leader".

"To God we belong and to Him we shall return. It is not easy to mourn a leader the size of a nation and a man who spent his life elevating his people and the glory of his country," he said.

"He was an outstanding leader who followed the footsteps of late Sheikh Zayed, the man of goodness. May God have mercy on our leader and father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said: "The brother, the leader and the great man is gone."

"May God have mercy on our dear deceased and leader of the homeland, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. The homeland has lost the father of all and the man of humanity. May God forgive him and have mercy on him and enter him into your vast gardens," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said the country bid farewell to the righteous son of the Emirates.

"With hearts satisfied with the decree of God, we bid farewell to the leader [who put the country on] the path of leadership and empowerment. May God bless you with his mercy," he said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, called Sheikh Khalifa "one of the knights of building our union".

"May God have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and grant him the highest paradise for what he offered to his people and nation," he said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: "After a long journey of giving and benevolence to his people and his nation, we bid farewell to our father and our leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"May God have mercy on his soul, accept him, raise his abode in heaven and do good to him as he did good to his people, his country and the Arab and Islamic nation, leaving fingerprints of goodness in the east and west of the earth."

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said Sheikh Khalifa's death is not only a loss to the UAE but to the entire world.

"His goodness reached all corners of the world. He empowered the vulnerable and the poor without discrimination on the basis of religion, race or colour. His journey was a continuation of late Sheikh Zayed, UAE's Founding Father."

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: "We mourn the death of the leader of our nation, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who strengthened the pillars of the Union and contributed his wisdom to the prosperity of our nation. Under the wise leadership of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE attained key milestones and maintained a strong position globally."

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half-staff, and three days during which ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels would be closed, as would the private sector.

Sheikh Khalifa's life of public service: in pictures