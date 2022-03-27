Seychelles president, Sultan of Brunei and UN chief to take part in Dubai summit

Four-thousand delegates and participants are to descend on Expo 2020 Dubai’s conference centre as the city hosts the annual World Government Summit this week.

The meeting of world leaders, ministers, officials and senior executives on Tuesday and Wednesday will take place as the world’s fair draws to a close.

Those taking part include Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Seychelles; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; Philip Mpango, Vice President of Tanzania; Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, and Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, will also attend.

Those from the Middle East and North Africa include Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League; Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the GCC; Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy; and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.

Quote The World Government Summit will be the largest global gathering of its kind in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs

Speakers will seek to challenge perceptions and spark debate about the future of the global economy, post-pandemic recovery and how governments can best serve their people.

In total, there will be 4,000 participants and 500 speakers. More than 100 sessions will be held, as will 15 global forums.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will speak in a plenary session titled Comprehensive Industrial Ecosystems: Driving National Growth. In another session, the heart surgeon Prof Sir Magdi Yacoub will talk about his scientific and humanitarian achievements, while Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, will speak in a session titled Are we Pandemic-Proof for the Future?

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the World Government Summit, said the event would be “the largest global gathering of its kind in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The World Government Summit, under the theme Shaping Future Governments, continues to consolidate its international position as the main global event for developing the applications and innovations of future government models, and for advancing inspiring ideas and experiences,” he said.

“Its themes and sessions have been carefully selected to keep pace with the most prominent global developments and challenges in an effort to find effective solutions that contribute to achieving a better future for humanity.”

A preview event on Monday will focus on the future of investments, the metaverse and women’s opportunities in government service.

The event’s agenda will focus on shaping a better future for humanity and will highlight eight main themes: