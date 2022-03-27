Seychelles president, Sultan of Brunei and UN chief to take part in Dubai summit

Four-thousand delegates and participants are to descend on Expo 2020 Dubai’s conference centre as the city hosts the annual World Government Summit this week.
The meeting of world leaders, ministers, officials and senior executives on Tuesday and Wednesday will take place as the world’s fair draws to a close.
Those taking part include Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Seychelles; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; Philip Mpango, Vice President of Tanzania; Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, and Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, will also attend.
Those from the Middle East and North Africa include Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League; Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the GCC; Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy; and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.
Speakers will seek to challenge perceptions and spark debate about the future of the global economy, post-pandemic recovery and how governments can best serve their people.
In total, there will be 4,000 participants and 500 speakers. More than 100 sessions will be held, as will 15 global forums.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will speak in a plenary session titled Comprehensive Industrial Ecosystems: Driving National Growth. In another session, the heart surgeon Prof Sir Magdi Yacoub will talk about his scientific and humanitarian achievements, while Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, will speak in a session titled Are we Pandemic-Proof for the Future?
Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the World Government Summit, said the event would be “the largest global gathering of its kind in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
“The World Government Summit, under the theme Shaping Future Governments, continues to consolidate its international position as the main global event for developing the applications and innovations of future government models, and for advancing inspiring ideas and experiences,” he said.
“Its themes and sessions have been carefully selected to keep pace with the most prominent global developments and challenges in an effort to find effective solutions that contribute to achieving a better future for humanity.”
A preview event on Monday will focus on the future of investments, the metaverse and women’s opportunities in government service.
The event’s agenda will focus on shaping a better future for humanity and will highlight eight main themes:
- Building Cities of the Future In a rapidly urbanising world, 70 per cent of the world population will live in cities by 2050. The way they are designed and operate will define the path to sustainability, based on decisions made towards smart infrastructure, transport systems, energy and production and consumption, waste management and citizens’ engagement as partners to drive change;
- Actioning Sustainability for Positive Impact The impact of climate change is increasingly visible and devastating. Young people are lobbying for change, yet progress on curbing global emissions has reached a standstill. Successful climate action is needed to build scalable partnerships and incentivise the advancement and adoption of renewable energy, new technology and, most importantly, social responsibility to win the race to net-zero for humanity;
- Exploring the Frontiers Human curiosity and ingenuity have always pushed the boundaries of knowledge, science and technology to solve some of the greatest challenges and shape a better future. Exploring the next frontier is in the very nature of humanity and the key to our survival;
- Empowering Societal Resilience The fraying of social fabric is increasingly exacerbated by inequality, the spread of fake news on digital platforms and the rise of populism, intolerance and extremism. Governments must lead the way with better regulation and foster global dialogue on human values, identity, faith, culture, arts, sports and peace;
- Enabling the Future of Education and Work The acceleration of digital transformation has enabled a “new normal” for education and work that transcends geography and allows for greater flexibility. As the world changes, so will the skills that are needed in the workforce. Lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling will become the new norm as generational and digital divides are bridged;
- Accelerating Global Economic Recovery To avoid human-made catastrophes in the future, the global economy will need to grow in harmony and adapt to the rapid technological changes that are shaping the future of trade and the global economy. Agile, inclusive and sustainable growth will offer a solid foundation from which prosperity, transparency and trust can grow;
- Policies that Drive Progress and Government Development Building back better and preparing for unprecedented times in the age of interdependence demands a new blueprint for governments, at the heart of which are policies that enable innovative use of technology and new modes of collaboration. Government will be increasingly mobile, serving as a platform that brings different ideas, resources and actors together to drive progress;
- Designing the Future of Healthcare Systems Next-generation healthcare driven by digitalisation, artificial intelligence and mobile connectivity will transform public health. Global collaboration and the responsible use of health data will accelerate leaps in medical research, healthcare provision and accessibility. To revolutionise healthcare systems, governments will need to work together to build in resilience, solidarity and preparedness across the board.