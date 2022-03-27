Sheikh Mohammed meets prime minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai welcomed the leader to the Emirates

The National
Mar 27, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has held talks with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed efforts to bolster relations, Dubai Media Office said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also in attendance.

Mr Barzani previously visited Abu Dhabi in January for high-level talks.

Iraqi Kurdistan’s prime minister visits Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security

“I'm pleased to be in Abu Dhabi to explore economic co-operation opportunities and discuss regional security with the leadership here,” Mr Barzani wrote on Twitter at the time.

Mr Barzani has served as prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since June 2019.

Updated: March 27, 2022, 11:13 AM
