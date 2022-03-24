Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Singapore's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Thursday received his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in Abu Dhabi to discuss developing bilateral relations.

The pair also spoke about the latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strength of the relations between the UAE and Singapore and Dr Balakrishnan affirmed his country's aspiration to bolster joint co-operation with the UAE.