Anwar Gargash: communication and dialogue can resolve crises in the Arab world

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said on Saturday the UAE continues to adopt a realistic policy that can help reduce tensions in the region.

The senior Emirati official said communication and dialogue can resolve crises in the Arab world.

Dr Gargash tweeted a “practical and logical approach” can be used without compromising the efforts of those who are working to reduce strife.

He said Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's visit to the UAE on Friday was an example.

The Emirates want to play an important role in reducing tensions in Syria and believe political communication, openness and dialogue can work to restore peace.