Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday received Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Al Assad's visit, which comes as the two countries continue consultation and co-ordination on various areas of interest.

Mr Al Assad briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the latest developments in Syria and Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes that the president's visit will pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in the country and the entire region.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a number of issues and emphasised preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

They also discussed the provision of political and humanitarian support for Syria and its people in order to reach a peaceful solution to all challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security and that the UAE is keen to strengthen co-operation with Damascus to achieve stability and development to the benefit of the Syrian people.

The leaders parted ways at Al Bateen Airport where Mr Al Assad boarded a plane back to Syria.