Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winners at Government Excellence Awards ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended an event to honour the winners of a government awards scheme on Thursday.

He congratulated employees, officials and partners at the ceremony, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Several ministers, delegates and senior government officials also attended.

"Today, I [attended the ceremony] to honour the winners of the Excellence in Government Performance Awards in the UAE government — the best ministry, best director, best employee, best doctor, best teacher and the best agencies in various fields," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"We congratulate everyone for their distinguished service to our dear country.

"Distinguished people have been honoured with quality and excellence awards.

"When we compare our institutions, services, development and efficiency between 1994 and 2022, we know that we have come a very long way in developing our country with the development of our institutions, thanks to these incentive and competitive awards."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Awards include 17 institutional categories.

They aim to encourage federal government institutions to better serve UAE society, at all levels.

It was launched in 2009 under the umbrella of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme. This was the first integrated federal platform to gauge and celebrate excellence in the federal government.