Sheikh Abdullah in phone call with Russian foreign minister

The UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has spoken by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed with Mr Lavrov relations between the countries as well as their strategic partnership.

They also spoke about regional and international developments and areas of common interest, reported UAE state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strength of ties between the UAE and Russia, plus his eagerness to boost prospects for co-operation between the countries.

Trade between Russia and the UAE reached around $4 billion in 2021, and there are more than 4,000 offices in the UAE opened by Russian companies.

In November, the UAE and Russia signed a declaration of intent to form a task force to strengthen co-operation in the energy sector, particularly in clean energy.

The UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is also collaborating with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop hydrogen fuel technology to achieve a carbon-neutral industrial sector.