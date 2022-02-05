King and Queen of Belgium visit UAE

The King and Queen of Belgium arrived in the UAE on Friday on an official visit.

King Philippe was received by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The two men held cordial talks on the distinguished ties between their nations.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, hosted Queen Mathilde at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital.

Read More Sheikha Fatima proud of all her 'daughters' as UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary

Sheikha Fatima, chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, discussed with the Queen ways to boost co-operation between institutions supporting women, children and the wider family unit.

Sheikha Fatima also briefed Queen Mathilde about Emirati women's growing roles in society.

"Women in the UAE have proven their capabilities and success in various tasks and positions they assumed inside and outside the country," she said.

Queen Mathilde praised key humanitarian initiatives launched by Sheikha Fatima, highlighting her work with refugees, and in the fields of health, education, child care and women's empowerment.

She also expressed her thanks for the warm reception received in the UAE.