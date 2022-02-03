Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received a phone call from the foreign minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Thursday.

During the conversation, the pair discussed issues of common concern, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah condemned the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on the Emirates.

He also stressed the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region and to adhere to the political solution in line with the GCC Peace Initiative, the outcome of Yemen's National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which calls for the restoration of government authority and a withdrawal of the Houthis from Sanaa and other cities.