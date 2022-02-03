Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah condemned the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Emirates

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, right, and Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke by telephone on Thursday. Photo: Wam
The National
Feb 3, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received a phone call from the foreign minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Thursday.

During the conversation, the pair discussed issues of common concern, state news agency Wam reported.

Read more
Abu Dhabi attacks: Gargash tells UN Yemen envoy the UAE will defend itself

Sheikh Abdullah condemned the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on the Emirates.

He also stressed the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region and to adhere to the political solution in line with the GCC Peace Initiative, the outcome of Yemen's National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which calls for the restoration of government authority and a withdrawal of the Houthis from Sanaa and other cities.

Updated: February 3rd 2022, 3:25 PM
YemenIranSheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iran's foreign minister
An image that illustrates this article Inside the Dubai community centre supporting the UAE's growing Jewish populationStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ajman Police arrest 45 in anti-begging campaign
An image that illustrates this article UAE plays Israel in padel tennis match at ExpoStory video icon