Abu Dhabi attacks: Gargash tells UN Yemen envoy the UAE will defend itself

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has said that the UAE has the legal and moral right to defend itself.

Monday's attacks in Abu Dhabi underlined the need for a strong and firm position from the international community against the terrorist activities of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Dr Gargash said.

Dr Gargash's remarks were made during a phone call that he took from Hans Grundberg, the UN's special envoy to Yemen, on Thursday.

They discussed the terrorist attacks that killed three people and injured six in the capital.

Projectiles struck Adnoc's oil terminal in Mussaffah and a building site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dr Gargash said the Houthis rejected all calls for a ceasefire in Yemen and would not engage in a political efforts to resolve the situation.

The Abu Dhabi attacks followed the hijacking incident earlier this month regarding the UAE-flagged Rawabi relief ship that proved a clear threat to international shipping lanes, Dr Gargash said.

He also said the group are breaching the Stockholm Agreement, a peace deal signed in 2019, and turned the Yemeni port of Hodeidah into a centre of maritime piracy, war financing and a military base.

Dr Gargash said the UAE would continue to support international efforts for a ceasefire and a political solution but would reserve the right to do everything necessary to prevent the threat of terrorist acts on its soil.

He thanked the international community for its solidarity with the UAE in the face of Houthi terrorism, as more than 100 countries and global organisations expressed support for the Emirates.

Dr Gargash also called for a clear position from the UN towards the terrorist and other hostile acts carried out by the Houthi rebels – whether against the Yemeni people or other countries of the region.

