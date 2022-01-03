Yemen's Houthis hijack cargo vessel off Hodeidah, coalition says

Houthi rebels have hijacked a vessel off the coast of Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition said on Monday.

Brig Gen Turki Al Malki said in a statement that the cargo was hijacked on Sunday evening off the coast of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

He said that the ship was transporting a Saudi field hospital from Yemen's Socotra Island in the Indian Ocean to Jazan in the south of the kingdom at the time of the hijacking.

Late on Sunday night, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) — part of Britain's Royal Navy — said it had received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen's port of Ras Isa, just 50km north of Hodeidah, and that an investigation was under way.

It put the vessel's position at approximately 23 nautical miles west of Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea.

The UKMTO advised ships to exercise extreme caution in the area.

The last shipping incident near Ras Isa was in late 2019 when Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement briefly seized a Saudi-flagged ship and two South Korean vessels.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition to restore the internationally recognised government of Yemen after a coup by the Houthi rebels in 2015 sparked a bloody civil war described by the UN as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted both military and civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb Straits, drawing international condemnation with the US labelling the rebels terrorists in early 2021 after a string of attacks against oil tankers in the Red Sea.