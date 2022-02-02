Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed meets members of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) at Qasr Al Bahr.

HCHF was formed in 2019 to implement the Human Fraternity Document, signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during their landmark visit to the UAE.

The meeting comes before International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will continue to support the HCHF and work to support the values of co-existence, human fraternity and harmony, particularly in light of challenges facing the world today, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Covid-19 pandemic emphasised the pressing need for co-operation and human solidarity among societies and countries to confront it and overcome its effects.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, HCHF Secretary General, said: “The historic moment of human fraternity that took place three years ago in Abu Dhabi has now transformed into a global project thanks to the considerable support His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan provides to this humanitarian project.”

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, HCHF meeting chairman, expressed Pope Francis’ appreciation for the support the UAE provides for the HCHF and the humanitarian projects and initiatives undertaken by the committee.

The HCHF committee includes religious scholars and international figures in the fields of culture and education from the UAE, Egypt, US, Spain, Bulgaria, Liberia and Romania.