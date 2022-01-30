UAE and Gulf allies carry out armed response drills in action-packed display

Armed police and security units from the UAE have taken part in action-packed exercises with Gulf allies.

Abu Dhabi Police helicopters and Ministry of Interior response units were involved in drills with personnel from across the Gulf.

Footage shows the moment an explosion sends a fireball into the sky in a port area. Armed units practised storming buses using ladders in another.

In a maritime drill, armed police storm a tanker at sea.

The Arab Gulf Security drills in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province are designed to foster co-ordination and preparedness among the Gulf allies.

Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited for the final day of drills on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

Landing at King Abdulaziz Airbase in Dhahran, outside Damman, he was welcomed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdul-Aziz, Saudi Minister of Interior.

Wam said Sheikh Saif saluted those involved and said they had shown a “readiness to face any challenge or emergency".

In a video he shared on Twitter, Sheikh Saif added: "Our Gulf is secure and what we witnessed today, mashallah, was a unique performance that stems out of training and cohesiveness between air, special forces and ground forces. We wish you all the best and success. Thank you."