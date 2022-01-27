Vatican expresses solidarity with the UAE over Abu Dhabi terror attack

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, has offered his sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images
The National
Jan 27, 2022

The Vatican has expressed its solidarity with the UAE following the recent terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi.

Last week, the UAE capital was struck by two blasts that left three people dead and six injured following an attack carried out by Yemen's rebel group, the Houthis.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, in a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said the UAE is a "leading model of global human solidarity", and praised its humanitarian initiatives that "promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance and peace in the whole world", news agency Wam reported.

Cardinal Parolin also offered his sincere condolences to the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Cardinal Parolin and praised the role the Vatican plays in "serving humanitarian issues and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence among all peoples".

He said the UAE is keen to grow its relations with the Vatican across various levels.

Relations between the UAE and the Holy See have strengthened considerably since they established diplomatic ties more than a decade ago.

In 2019, Pope Francis travelled to the UAE for a historic three-day trip – the first time a leader of the Roman Catholic Church has visited the Arabian Peninsula.

During the trip, the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar signed the 'Human Fraternity Document', which called on people across the globe to unite to bring about inter-faith harmony and spread a vital message of peace.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 11:32 AM
