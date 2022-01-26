Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit UAE on Sunday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit the Emirates this week, the UAE Embassy in Israel said on Wednesday.

It will be the first state visit by an Israeli president to the Emirates.

Mr Herzog and his wife Michal will fly to the Emirates on Sunday, January 30, for a two-day visit.

The high-profile visit by Mr Herzog aims to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“We are excited to welcome the historic state visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the UAE,” the embassy in Israel tweeted.

“This is a key milestone since signing the Abraham Accords which will further strengthen the bond between our nations and foster closer people-to-people ties.”

During his visit, Mr Herzog will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will hold official meetings with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The president will also open Israel national day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates,” Mr Herzog said.

“This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future.

“I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant, and safer world for our children.

“I thank Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for this gracious invitation to deepen our nations' bonds of friendship.”

Mr Herzog's visit to the UAE follows a successful visit by the country's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in December.

It was the first official trip to the UAE by an Israeli prime minister.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, much work has been done to bolster a flourishing friendship.

Last year, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Foreign Ministry previously said it had opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi with the arrival of the country's envoy, Eitan Naeh.

