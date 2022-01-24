Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan to condemn Lahore blast

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Monday expressed his solidarity with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan following last week's Lahore blast.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed strongly condemned the deadly blast in the country's second largest city.

Sheikh Mohamed also offered the UAE's support to Pakistan and its people in their fight against all forms of violence and terrorism that breach human values and the international law.

He said criminal acts carried out by terrorist and extremist groups emphasise the need for unified international efforts to fight terrorism and put an end to crimes that threaten international security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his condolences to the Pakistani government, its people and the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Mr Khan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his gesture, which reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries.

He wished Sheikh Mohamed good health and happiness and the UAE continued progress, prosperity and safety.

The bomb blast targeted a busy shopping district in Lahore and killed at least two people, including a nine-year-old, and wounded 22 others, Pakistani officials said.