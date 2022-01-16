Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets South Korea President Moon Jae-in

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Emirates wanted to deepen its long-standing trade relations with South Korea, which date back more than four decades.

“Our relationship of 41 years is rapidly developing, with the UAE as their biggest trade partner in the region,” he said on Twitter.

“We seek a comprehensive strategic economic partnership with them.”

Mr Moon arrived in the UAE on Saturday.

The leaders discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations and witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements.

Trade between the Emirates and South Korea reached more than $9.4 billion in 2020 and non-oil trade grew to $2.1bn in the first six months of 2021, according to government data.

The two countries agreed in October to begin talks on expanding co-operation in priority areas including climate change mitigation and advanced technology, to create new investment and trade opportunities.

Negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement are expected to be finalised by the end of 2022.

South Korea day at Expo

Performers dance during South Korea's national day celebrations at Al Wasl Plaza. Reuters

Expo 2020 Dubai dedicated Sunday to celebrating all things South Korean, with a programme that included a traditional Jang-Gu drumming performance, a taekwondo demonstration and a K-pop concert featuring six of the country’s leading artists.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, welcomed Mr Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, to Expo and praised South Korea’s pavilion.

“The Republic of Korea’s pavilion is an exceptional one, in terms of its modern architecture and interactive content, highlighting the impact of virtual mobility on our modern world,” he said.

“It also demonstrates how these advancements are achieved through its key resources, including the great minds and skills of its truly dedicated people.”

Mr Moon said Expo 2020 Dubai is "turning into reality the hope for a sustainable future”.

“The UAE’s endeavours that put into practice environmental integrity and sustainability will deeply inspire the world as it is poised to usher in a post-pandemic era,” he said.

“The first ever Expo in the Middle East has been transformed into a festival, forward-looking into the future by the leaders and the people of the UAE.”

South Korea, which participated at Expo for the first time in 1962, is hoping to host the world’s fair in 2030.

“Information and technology has served Korea as one of the growth engines that has propelled its rise as the world’s 10th largest economy,” he said.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of great inspiration for us, and we are hoping to host an Expo in Busan, Korea, in 2030, and our theme of ‘Transforming our world, navigating towards a better future’ is aligned with the goals pursued by Expo 2020 Dubai.

“People of the world, through Expo 2020 Dubai, have been connecting their minds, and I hope we will connect again in Korea in 2030.”