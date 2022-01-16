South Korean president arrives for official visit to the UAE

Moon Jae-in was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at Dubai International Airport

Jan 16, 2022

South Korea’s president has arrived for an official visit to the UAE.

Moon Jae-in was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at Dubai International Airport on Saturday.

Expo 2020 will celebrate South Korea’s national day on Sunday, featuring traditional Jang-Gu drums, a Taekwondo martial arts demonstration and a special K-Pop concert.

The show will take place at the Jubilee Stage from 7.30pm, featuring artists including (G)I-dle, Stray Kids, Golden Child, PSY, Forestella and Sunmi.

The pavilion has the theme 'Smart Korea, Moving the World to You’ and will illustrate the country’s culture through architecture, exhibitions and performances. Pawan Singh / The National

The pavilion has the theme 'Smart Korea, Moving the World to You’ and will illustrate the country’s culture through architecture, exhibitions and performances. Pawan Singh / The National

