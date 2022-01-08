UAE stresses need for security and stability in Kazakhstan

The UAE said it was monitoring developments in Kazakhstan following days of violent protests in the Central Asian country.

In a statement carried by news agency Wam on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation expressed support for the nation's efforts to "maintain its security and stability, within the framework of its constitutional institutions and rule of law".

"The UAE has affirmed that it is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country," the ministry said.

Dozens of people have died and public buildings across the country have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence experienced by the former Soviet republic in 30 years of independence.

Protests caused by an increase in fuel prices on January 1 swelled into a broad movement against the government and former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev – widely regarded as the man who still holds sway over Kazakh politics despite handing power to President Kassym Jomart Tokayev three years ago.

The Kuwaiti embassy in Kazakhstan has asked its citizens to leave "for their safety" owing to the continued unrest.

The embassy also urged Kuwaitis to postpone plans to travel to Kazakhstan because of the "emergency status" in the country, state news agency Kuna reported.