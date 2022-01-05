Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with US Secretary of State

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, underlined the significance of the UAE's ties with the US during a call with Antony Blinken, the country's secretary of state.

The two men discussed strategic ties between the nations, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, and stressed the importance of cementing security and stability in the region.

They reviewed the continuing fight against Covid-19 and joint efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the friendship between the UAE and the US and expressed his desire to strengthen their alliance across various fields.

The close links were illustrated in October when Mr Blinken joined Sheikh Abdullah and Israeli minister Yair Lapid at a dinner at the residence of the Emirates' ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba.

The dinner that followed back-to-back meetings between the US, UAE and Israel was a diplomatic gesture, coinciding with the first anniversary of the accords that normalised relations between the Emirates and Israel.