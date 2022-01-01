Sheikh Hamdan hails government workers in New Year message

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has hailed government workers for helping to drive the emirate's "remarkable journey of success" in a uplifting New Year's message.

Sheikh Hamdan penned a letter to government teams in which he credited their "determination and dedication" as being key to Dubai's lofty achievements.

He issued a rallying cry for government departments to lift Dubai to even greater heights as it embarks on a New Year with confidence.

Sheikh Hamdan said the country had reached unprecedented milestones in its first 50 years - but looked forward to even greater prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan's letter in full:

"Today, I'm writing this letter to express my utmost pride in every one of you for being companions and partners in Dubai's remarkable journey of success.

"It has been 50 years since the formation of the union, and within those five decades we have achieved milestones that no other nation was able to accomplish before.

"The success that the UAE and Dubai have witnessed was only possible because of your devotion, dedication and relentless determination.

.@HamdanMohammed sends a New Year’s Day message to the Government of #Dubai employees. pic.twitter.com/Vj1Qh8IE5I — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 1, 2022

"You have certainly lived up to the lessons echoed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid {Vice President and Ruler of Dubai] who taught us to only aim for first place and nothing else.

"As we welcome the year 2022, let us challenge ourselves and unite our efforts to push forward drive Dubai to new heights.

"Your eagerness and perseverance are the cornerstones of our success.

"Simply put, Dubai's prosperity lies within your hands. It is because of you the Government of Dubai continues to excel and pioneer to best serve our people, citizens and residents."