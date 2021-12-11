Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai is the first paperless government in the world

Dubai government has become the first in the world to become fully paperless.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched in 2018, set out to end paper use by government completely by December 12, 2021.

The strategy, which was implemented in five phases, saw all 45 government entities go paperless, providing more than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 key transactions.

We are proud to announce that as of today, the government of Dubai has become the world's first paperless government.

“This achievement consolidates Dubai's global position as a pioneer and role model in developing integrated digital services that enhance the customer experience,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“Today marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitise life in all its aspects – a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan said the strategy fulfils the vision to achieve a paperless journey for every customer of Dubai government.

“Four years ago, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had a vision that no Dubai government employee or customer would need to print any paper document after 2021. Today, that promise has been fulfilled,” he said.

The digital transformation cut paper consumption by more than 336 million papers. It also helped save more than Dh1.3 billion ($354 million) and 14 million working hours across the Dubai government.

All government services are now available through the DubaiNow app, which has more than 130 smart city services in 12 major categories.

Sheikh Hamdan said the next stage will see further strategies to enhance digitisation in Dubai over the next five decades.