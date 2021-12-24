Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns death of first Emirati nurse

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Hussein Qayed, who has been described as the first nurse in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed posted an image on Twitter of himself with Mr Qayed.

Mr Qayed, born in Dubai, was given the Hamdan Award for Honouring Individuals Working in the Field of Medicine & Health in 2017-2018.

“In 1952 he joined Al Maktoum Hospital in Dubai, less than one year after the hospital’s inauguration, to contribute to the provision of medical care to community members as the first nurse in the history of Dubai and UAE,” reads his description on the website of the The Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

“Mr Qayed received his professional training from specialised practitioners such as Dr Mohammed Yassin, while he was only 16 years old, at a small clinic in one small room for wound dressing and vaccination.

“From the beginning Mr Qayed learned how to dress and treat wounds and how to offer necessary vaccinations to children at the clinic. He additionally gained experience through field visits to families across Dubai.”