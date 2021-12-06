Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Saudi foreign minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed received a letter from King Salman on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries.

The letter also contained wishes of good health for the President, Sheikh Khalifa.

.@HHShkMohd, in presence of @MaktoumMohammed, receives a letter from the King of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, delivered by the Saudi Foreign Minister, on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/bdk3A5nDsC — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 6, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed Sheikh Khalifa's greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing them good health and wellness.

Also in attendance was the diplomatic adviser to Sheikh Khalifa, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also met President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica.

The meeting took place at the Costa Rica pavilion on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Mr Alvarado is on an official visit to the UAE.