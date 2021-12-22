Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Angolan President Joao Lourenco at Expo 2020 Dubai

Several agreements in the fields of energy, transport and technology were signed

The National
Dec 22, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Angola's President Joao Lourenco at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interest.

"UAE's relations with Africa have made rapid progress in recent years," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"During the reception of the Angolan President at the Expo today, we witnessed the signing of a number of agreements in the fields of energy, transport, and technology"

The meeting was attended by dignitaries and officials from both sides.

Updated: December 22nd 2021, 2:52 PM
