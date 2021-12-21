Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed meets Angolan President Joao Lourenco

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, met Angola's President Joao Lourenco at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Mr Lourenco and conveyed to him the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their best wishes of more stability and prosperity for the people of Angola.

He also hailed existing ties and co-operation between the two countries and expressed hopes of developing them further.

The leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments as well as several issues of mutual interest.

Several officials from both sides attended the meeting.

Read More Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed tours pavilions at Adipec

Sheikh Hamdan and Mr Lourenco also attended the signing ceremony of four agreements between the two countries.

An agreement was signed between Presight, a tech company, and the government of Angola to propose and develop a digital transformation programme in the country.

A memorandum of intent was also signed between EDGE, a defence company, and the government of Angola, between Abu Dhabi Ports Company and the Ministry of Transport of Angola and between Masdar and the Ministry of Energy and Water in Angola.