Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed tours pavilions at Adipec

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed toured the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) on Tuesday.

The Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region visited local and international pavilions to see the latest technologies and investments in the oil and gas sector.

During a visit to the Adnoc pavilion, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the company's operations and the latest technologies it uses to explore, develop and produce oil and gas from onshore and offshore fields.

Earlier this week the conference heard the global oil and gas industry requires more than $600 billion of investment annually to keep up with the growing demand for energy, even as the world transitions to cleaner forms of power.

"After almost a decade of underinvestment in our industry, the world has sleepwalked into a supply crunch. It is time to wake up," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

Countries cannot afford to "simply unplug" from conventional fuels amid ongoing efforts to transition the world economy away from fossil fuels, he said.

Read more Adipec 2021 told oil and gas industry needs more than $600bn annual investment until 2030

"We cannot just flip a switch," Dr Sultan, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, told the conference.

Adipec, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, draws to a close on Thursday.