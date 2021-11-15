Adipec 2021: Oil and gas industry needs more than $600bn in annual investment until 2030

The global oil and gas industry requires more than $600 billion of investment annually to keep up with the growing demand for energy even as the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy, according to the managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

"After almost a decade of under-investment in our industry, the world has sleepwalked into a supply crunch. It is time to wake up," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

"As economies bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, at the fastest rate in two years, demand has outpaced supply. The oil and gas industry will have to invest over $600bn every year ... until 2030 ... just to keep up with expected demand," he told the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec).

The UAE's state oil producer plans to significantly increase its investment in hydrocarbons and will raise its output capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

Dr Al Jaber affirmed Opec's third-largest producer's plans for higher oil and gas output.

"At the same time, we are constantly innovating to further reduce our carbon intensity," he said

"We were the first company to bring carbon capture and storage to the region, and we are expanding our capacity from 800 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide per year to 5 million," he said.

The UAE announced plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 before Cop26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland. The country will also become the first Gulf Arab nation to host the Cop summit in 2023.

In line with its initiative to decarbonise, the UAE plans to invest $160bn in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.

Adnoc said in October that it would meet up to 100 per cent of its power requirements from solar and nuclear sources after signing an agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, in line with the UAE's recent pledge to reach net zero by the middle of the century.

It is set to become the first oil and gas company in the world to completely decarbonise its electric grid at scale.

The supply of clean power to Adnoc will begin in January 2022. The initiative was unveiled by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and chairman of the executive committee of Adnoc's board of directors.

The deal will also lock in a long-term renewable electricity off-take agreement for Ewec.

More to follow