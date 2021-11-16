Adnoc to invest record $6bn in drilling as it boosts crude oil production capacity

Over $1.8bn worth of drilling-related equipment to be made in the UAE

The National
Nov 16, 2021

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is investing $6 billion in drilling growth as the company boosts its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

The investments are in the form of procurement awards to top-tier contractors for wellheads and related components, downhole completion equipment and related services, and liner hangers and cementing accessories, which are crucial in drilling for oil and gas and completing wells.

“Adnoc’s world record investments in drilling-related equipment underlines our commitment to responsibly unlocking our world-scale hydrocarbon resources and expanding our production capacity to continue providing the world with some of the least carbon-intensive barrels for decades to come,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive said.

More to follow..

Updated: November 16th 2021, 6:41 AM
BusinessAdnocAbu Dhabi
