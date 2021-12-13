Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Israeli PM in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Israel's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Bennett arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the first official visit by an Israeli leader to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped the visit would help to grow relations even further between the two nations.

The pair discussed bilateral opportunities in various investment, economic, trade and development areas, especially in agriculture, food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, health and other vital sectors.

They also talked over the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, especially for countries in the Middle East to take advantage of the opportunities and the latest sustainability solutions and innovations offered by participating countries.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's foreign relations are based on principles of mutual respect, co-operation and upholding the values of coexistence and peace, expressing his hope that stability will prevail in the Middle East.

Mr Bennett praised the level of co-operation between the two countries and the steps they are taking based on the Abraham Accords signed by the two sides last year.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their willingness to boost bilateral co-operation to enhance mutual interests that would contribute to the stability, security and development in the region.

They also stressed the importance of expanding partnerships in investment and economic fields that help sustainable development in the two countries and the wider region.

