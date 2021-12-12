Dubai Council established to oversee future development

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the creation of a special council to ensure Dubai’s future development.

The new group will act to cement the emirate’s “global standing as one of the most preferred cities to live and work in”, according to state news agency Wam.

The Dubai Council was formed with a view to deliver the emirate’s future development agenda and boost its competitiveness and leadership both regionally and internationally.

"We have diverse approaches to manage our development drive with a view to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of our government operation," Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The new council will have a legal profile and the legal capacity required to undertake the acts and dispositions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, which revolve around defining the features and future visions of the emirate.”

Sheikh Mohammed will chair the new council with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

A commissioner general will also be appointed to oversee the project’s development.