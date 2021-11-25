Dubai notary services to go electronic

Dubai has amended the rules surrounding the notarisation of official documents, including the introduction of an electronic system to further the emirate's smart government transformation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the amendments on Thursday.

As part of the changes, an 'electronic notary public' will be introduced. It is an automated system that performs the duties of a notary public but without the need for human interaction. This will remove the need to see someone in person in order to get a document notarised.

More details as to how the public will be able to use the automated service have not yet been released.

Further amendments included the creation of the Notary Public Affairs Committee, which will include at least one judge from Dubai Courts, and changes to the responsibilities of companies licensed to provide notary public services in Dubai. Companies providing these services must inform the courts of any licensed notary publics working for them. They will also be held responsible for mistakes by any of their employees.

It was also announced that a grievance committee would be formed, which will include at least one judge from Dubai Court, and further amendments were made to the procedures regarding filing grievances.

Notarisation is a service often needed in the UAE when submitting documents obtained in a different country and in another language. The documents being attested could be an education certificate, marriage certificate or divorce certificate.

These amendments will be published in the Official Gazette, and are effective from the date of publishing.