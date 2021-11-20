UAE welcomes Oman's Deputy Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister, has welcomed Oman’s deputy prime minister to the UAE.

He received Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said at Dubai International Airport as a personal representative of the Sultan of Oman to look at international cooperation and enhancing national links.

Mr bin Tariq will also join in the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman at the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed Mr bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Oman.

Sheikh Mansour praised the progressive fraternal ties between the two countries. He congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the 51st National Day anniversary, wishing them further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Also present were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, Dr. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of Minister of Presidential Affairs.