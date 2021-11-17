Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Germany, Italy and Cuba pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the Germany, Italy and Cuba pavilions at Expo 2020 site on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said the Expo 2020 is a platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from around the world, which will help generate new opportunities and solutions to challenges.

During his visit to the Germany pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, he was introduced to sustainable ideas and solutions.

At the Italy pavilion, in the Al Forsan area, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on its exhibits, which highlight the country’s culture, science, education and arts.

Inside the pavilion, which has been designed using sustainable materials, visitors can learn about the latest Italian research in space and water.

During the tour of the Cuba pavilion, also in the Sustainability District, he was told about the country’s culture, arts and heritage.

The pavilion takes visitors on a journey through the vibrant streets of Havana, where they are told about the country’s deep cultural heritage and promising future in biotechnology and renewable energy.