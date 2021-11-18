Mohammed bin Rashid visits Moroccan and UK pavilions at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday visited the Morocco and UK pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He said new ideas and a vision for the future are critical in shaping a bright and prosperous future for the world.

The UAE is keen to support promising ideas that have the potential to change people's lives for the better, Sheikh Mohammed said.

At the Moroccan pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the rich culture and tradition of the country.

The design of the pavilion is inspired by traditional building methods of using earth, typical of Moroccan villages.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Colombia President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed.

The leaders also visited the UK Pavilion located in the Opportunity District.

Under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, the UK Pavilion tells the story of the country's contributions in technology, creativity and innovation to develop future sustainable solutions.