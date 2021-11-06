Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Colombia President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Colombia's President Ivan Duque Marquez at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral relations, Dubai Media Office said.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was among the officials who attended the meeting.

Separately, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Mr Duque Marquez at the UAE Pavilion.

They discussed joint co-operation between the two countries and where it could be developed further, particularly in the areas of economy, investment and tourism.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

Mr Duque Marquez, accompanied by a senior delegation of ministers and 50 business leaders, attended an event to discuss advancing bilateral trade between Dubai and Colombia on Friday.

Hosted by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, the event was attended by more than 100 stakeholders, including senior Colombian public and private sector figures and their Dubai counterparts, as well as Colombian business leaders already in the emirate.

