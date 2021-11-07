President Sheikh Khalifa calls for rain prayers to be held in mosques on Friday

President Sheikh Khalifa has called for prayers for rain on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa said the prayers, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, should be performed in all mosques across the country on November 12.

He asked people to pray to Allah to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in accordance with the Prophet Mohammed’s sunnah, 10 minutes before Friday prayers.

Salaat Al Istisqaa is observed in other Gulf countries as well.

When rainfall is delayed, the leader of a state must issue an order for the prayers to be performed, according to the sunnah of the Prophet.

The official prayer is attended by the president or one of his officials.

Last year, the rain prayers were held on December 18.

Forecasters have issued an alert warning for rain and fog in parts of Abu Dhabi over the coming days.

On Sunday and Monday, it will be cloudy, with a chance of rain over some northern and eastern areas, said the warning, which is in force until Monday.

Rain is expected until Monday. It could be heavy in the east, said the National Centre of Meteorology.

