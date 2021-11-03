UAE sends $10 million to Turkey after weather causes severe damage

The country was ravaged by wildfires and floods in summer

Sarah Forster
Nov 3, 2021

The UAE has announced it is sending $10 million (Dh36.7m) to Turkey after regions of the country were affected by severe weather.

Wildfires and floods swept through parts of Turkey in the summer.

The directive came from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces.

The UAE expressed solidarity with the Turkish people affected by the severe weather.

Braving Turkey's forest fires to save animals - in pictures

Image 1 of 21

Puppies rescued by Paw Guard in Beydigin, Antalya.

Updated: November 3rd 2021, 11:49 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE climate envoy meets Israel's climate minister at Cop26
An image that illustrates this article UAE sends $10 million to Turkey after weather causes severe damage
An image that illustrates this article Spanish start-up Zeleros to start pilot hyperloop project carrying cargo next year
An image that illustrates this article What is UAE Flag Day – and what are the rules?