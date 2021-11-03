UAE sends $10 million to Turkey after weather causes severe damage

The UAE has announced it is sending $10 million (Dh36.7m) to Turkey after regions of the country were affected by severe weather.

Wildfires and floods swept through parts of Turkey in the summer.

The directive came from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces.

The UAE expressed solidarity with the Turkish people affected by the severe weather.

