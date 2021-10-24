Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN Deputy Secretary-General at Expo 2020

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

The pair discussed prospects for joint co-operation between the UAE and the UN and ways to enhance and support their programmes in various fields.

They also spoke about areas of mutual concern, including climate change and the importance of finding solutions to enhance sustainability globally.

Discussions also centred on the UN's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and how it will help establish constructive global partnerships and support efforts to achieve sustainable development worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's unwavering support for the UN and all its ambitious programmes.

Ms Mohammed also met Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Director- General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Congratulations Minister Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy. Your vision, leadership and partnership have created an inspiring and exciting Expo 2020 Dubai,” Ms Mohammed said in a post on Twitter.

The UN has its own pavilion at Expo which has the theme 'We the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together’, tying together the opening words of the 1945 Charter of the United Nations with its 75th anniversary theme of shaping the future together.

It is holding its honour day at Expo 2020 on Sunday, which began with the flag-raising official ceremony this morning at Al Wasl Plaza.