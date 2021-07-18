Sheikh Mohammed invites coding graduates to Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pictured launching the free initiative to train a million young Arabs to code and program. Courtesy: Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has invited graduates of the One Million Arab Coders programme to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai and launch their projects at the event.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates of the programme, which involved training coders from 80 countries.

"Three years ago, we launched an initiative to train one million Arab programmers," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Quote We tell them that what they are offering to their nations in the digital economy field is the greatest reward Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

"Today we celebrate their achievement. One million programmers from 80 countries have joined the programme, which is led by the Dubai Future Foundation.

"One hundred thousand successful graduations were achieved and 1,500 scholarships [were distributed] for the outstanding graduates."

The programme, which was supported by 13 international partners, involved five million hours of study and 76,000 workshops.

Sheikh Mohammed said the graduates would have the opportunity to launch their projects at Expo, adding that their training will be hugely beneficial to their home countries.

"We congratulate the graduates of the One Million Arab Coders programme," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We tell them that what’s coming next is greater and we invite them to participate with us in Dubai Expo to launch their new projects and concepts through the Expo platform – the largest event in the world in 2021.

"We tell them that what they are offering to their nations in the digital economy field is the greatest reward."

Launched last month by Sheikh Mohammed, the initiative sought to train a million young people in coding techniques to empower Arab youths and arm them with the tools to succeed in the age of technology.

Read More UAE unveils coder training campaign with tech giants Google and Amazon

In its first week, it attracted more than half a million applications from 22 countries. Most of the applicants applied to study rather than be trainers, wanting to add technology and coding skills to their education.

More recently, the UAE signed a deal with a host of technology giants, including Google and Amazon, to train 100,000 young people in computer programming.

Sheikh Mohammed said that, within five years, he wants to train 100,000 programmers and coders, create 1,000 digital companies to boost the Emirati economy and increase government support for start-ups from Dh1.5 billion ($408.4 million) to Dh4bn.

