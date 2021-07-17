Food and water security top the agenda during UAE minister’s visit to Israel

The UAE and Israel are joining forces in the fields of food and water security.
Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, signed several agreements while in the country from July 13 to 16.
The visit coincided with the opening of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv.
UAE and Israel share challenges in ensuring their populations have access to adequate amounts of nutritious food and water,” Ms Al Mheiri said.
She signed a memorandum of understanding with Oded Forer, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture.
The move is to increase co-operation in food production, food supply chains and research and innovation.
Ms Al Mheiri also signed an agreement with Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, to combine research into climate change and ensuring biodiversity.
“One of the main pillars of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 is to increase the UAE’s use of technology across its entire food value chain, while a second is to expand our international sources of food,” Ms Al Mheiri said.
“Israel has one of the best startup ecosystems in the world and with the ... sector dominated by innovation, the UAE is particularly keen to explore collaboration in this area.”
She said the UAE’s recently launched Food Tech Valley aimed to become a hub for the sector and could host emerging and established Israeli companies that were pioneering initiatives such as controlled environment agriculture, seed treatment, precise irrigation, solar energy and desalination.
“We believe that partnering with Israel will be a significant boost to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to see the UAE as a world-leading hub of innovation food security within the next three decades,” she said.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pictured with Minister of State for Food Security, Mariam Al Mheiri, at Food Tech Valley.
'Skin'
Dir: Guy Nattiv
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Romeo Akbar Walter
Rating: 2/5 stars
Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment
Directed by: Robby Grewal
Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher
Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.
Champions League quarter-final, first leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE)
Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports
- Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns
- margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars;
- energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces
- infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes,
- many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.
Miss Granny
Director: Joyce Bernal
Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa
3/5
(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)
Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE:
02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas
02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau
03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: Letstango.com
Started: June 2013
Founder: Alex Tchablakian
Based: Dubai
Industry: e-commerce
Initial investment: Dh10 million
Investors: Self-funded
Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month
Results
Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets
Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets
Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs
Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs
Fixture
Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai
