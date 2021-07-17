Food and water security top the agenda during UAE minister’s visit to Israel

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE and Israel are joining forces in the fields of food and water security.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, signed several agreements while in the country from July 13 to 16.

The visit coincided with the opening of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv.

UAE and Israel share challenges in ensuring their populations have access to adequate amounts of nutritious food and water,” Ms Al Mheiri said.

Quote We believe that partnering with Israel will be a significant boost to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 Mariam Al Mheiri

She signed a memorandum of understanding with Oded Forer, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture.

The move is to increase co-operation in food production, food supply chains and research and innovation.

Ms Al Mheiri also signed an agreement with Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, to combine research into climate change and ensuring biodiversity.

“One of the main pillars of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 is to increase the UAE’s use of technology across its entire food value chain, while a second is to expand our international sources of food,” Ms Al Mheiri said.

“Israel has one of the best startup ecosystems in the world and with the ... sector dominated by innovation, the UAE is particularly keen to explore collaboration in this area.”

She said the UAE’s recently launched Food Tech Valley aimed to become a hub for the sector and could host emerging and established Israeli companies that were pioneering initiatives such as controlled environment agriculture, seed treatment, precise irrigation, solar energy and desalination.

“We believe that partnering with Israel will be a significant boost to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to see the UAE as a world-leading hub of innovation food security within the next three decades,” she said.

Food Tech Valley launched - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pictured with Minister of State for Food Security, Mariam Al Mheiri, at Food Tech Valley. (Courtesy Dubai Media Office)

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

UAE squad Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

New schools in Dubai

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Getting there

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UAE v Zimbabwe A Results

