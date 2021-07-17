Food and water security top the agenda during UAE minister’s visit to Israel

Abu Dhabi opened an embassy in Tel Aviv this week

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Anam Rizvi
Jul 17, 2021

The UAE and Israel are joining forces in the fields of food and water security.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, signed several agreements while in the country from July 13 to 16.

The visit coincided with the opening of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv.

UAE and Israel share challenges in ensuring their populations have access to adequate amounts of nutritious food and water,” Ms Al Mheiri said.

We believe that partnering with Israel will be a significant boost to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051
Mariam Al Mheiri

She signed a memorandum of understanding with Oded Forer, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture.

The move is to increase co-operation in food production, food supply chains and research and innovation.

Ms Al Mheiri also signed an agreement with Tamar Zandberg, Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, to combine research into climate change and ensuring biodiversity.

“One of the main pillars of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 is to increase the UAE’s use of technology across its entire food value chain, while a second is to expand our international sources of food,” Ms Al Mheiri said.

“Israel has one of the best startup ecosystems in the world and with the ... sector dominated by innovation, the UAE is particularly keen to explore collaboration in this area.”

World's biggest vertical farming R&D centre breaks ground in Abu Dhabi

She said the UAE’s recently launched Food Tech Valley aimed to become a hub for the sector and could host emerging and established Israeli companies that were pioneering initiatives such as controlled environment agriculture, seed treatment, precise irrigation, solar energy and desalination.

“We believe that partnering with Israel will be a significant boost to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to see the UAE as a world-leading hub of innovation food security within the next three decades,” she said.

'Skin'

Dir: Guy Nattiv

Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

THE LOWDOWN

Romeo Akbar Walter

Rating: 2/5 stars
Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment
Directed by: Robby Grewal
Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher 

UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

MATCH INFO

Champions League quarter-final, first leg

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE)

Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Ultra processed foods

- Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns 

- margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars;

- energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces

- infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes,

- many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Miss Granny

Director: Joyce Bernal

Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa

3/5

(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

PRESIDENTS CUP

Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE:

02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas
02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau
03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

box

COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Letstango.com

Started: June 2013

Founder: Alex Tchablakian

Based: Dubai

Industry: e-commerce

Initial investment: Dh10 million

Investors: Self-funded

Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Getting there
Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

UAE v Zimbabwe A

Results
Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets
Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets
Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs
Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs

Fixture
Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

