Ajman to install tents outside mosques to protect worshippers from summer heat

Large tents are being installed outside mosques in Ajman to offer workers protection against the sun. Courtesy: Wam

The Crown Prince of Ajman will pay for tents to be installed outside of mosques in the emirate to offer worshippers welcome respite from the intense summer sunshine.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi ordered the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments to provide the coverings at his expense.

Temperatures regularly exceed 40°C during the summer months across the Emirate, while humidity levels also soar during the season.

The move will protect worshippers from the searing heat, particularly during morning and afternoon prayers.

Obaid Hamad Al Zaabi, branch director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments Office in Ajman, expressed his support for the initiative.

Authorities in the UAE already have measures in place to safeguard those working outside during the sweltering summer.

A midday break for outdoor workers was first introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in 2004.

The law sets strict guidelines for employers to follow to ensure the safety of their workforce.

This year's break runs from June 15 until September 15.

Under the regulations, all work performed in the open air is banned between the hours of 12:30pm and 3pm.

Each summer, employers are required to provide workers with a shaded area to rest during the hottest hours of the day.

Companies are exempt if their work must continue during these hours, for example while repairing damaged water or petrol pipes.

However, employers who are exempt from the midday break hours must provide cool drinking water as well as items such as salt and lemons for their workers in accordance with health and safety regulations.

Companies that break the rules face fines of Dh5,000 ($1,360) per worker, or up to a maximum of Dh50,000. Depending on the severity of the breach, the company could also have its status downgraded by the ministry.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m | Winner: Eghel De Pine, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m | Winner: AF Sheaar, Szczepan Mazur, Saeed Al Shamsi 6pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (PA) Group 3 Dh500,000 1,600m | Winner: RB Torch, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (TB) Listed Dh380,000 1,600m | Winner: Forjatt, Chris Hayes, Nicholas Bachalard 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup for Private Owners Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,400m | Winner: Hawafez, Connor Beasley, Ridha ben Attia 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 1,600m | Winner: Qader, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roaulle

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

