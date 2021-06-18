Firefighters bring late-night building blaze in Abu Dhabi under control

Fire swept through a high-rise building in Al Mamoura on Thursday evening

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze that swept through a high-rise building in Abu Dhabi.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were able to contain the fire, which broke out at the property in the Al Mamoura area on Thursday night.

Intense flames engulfed large sections of the building.

Abu Dhabi Police tweeted on Thursday night that the blaze had been brought under control and a cooling operation was under way.

No casualties were reported.

It was the second major fire reported in the Emirates in the space of 24 hours.

Read More

Fire broke out in the morning at the under construction building at the Sharjah's waterfront in Taawun area in Sharjah on June 17,2021. Pawan Singh / The National.Fire in Sharjah breaks out in high rise sending smoke pluming across waterfront

Sharjah fire crews on Thursday battled a blaze that sent smoke billowing over the city's waterfront.

The fire was reported at 6.55am in the upper floors of the unnamed tower block, which was under construction.

Workers were led to safety and no injuries were reported.

Photos of the building, close to Sharjah Expo, showed smoke rising across the area.

Sharjah Civil Defence said the fire started in the upper floors and spread through the tower, which has about 45 storeys.

Updated: June 18, 2021 11:12 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Thomas Geiles, left, with Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. Photo: Getty Images

How small-business owners can pay down pandemic debt

Money
Emirates will resume services to a number of cities in July. AP

Emirates to operate 90% of its pre-pandemic network by end of July

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read