Fire in Sharjah breaks out in high rise sending smoke pluming across waterfront

A fire broke out in a high-rise building that is under construction on Sharjah's waterfront.

Firefighters were at the scene on Thursday morning in the city's Taawun area.

Fire at some under construction building in #Sharjah….. rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/zInNnFbgmv — 〽️ohsin (@TheAnthonian) June 17, 2021

Photos of the building, close to Sharjah Expo, showed smoke rising across the area.

No residents yet live in the tower but construction workers were moved to safety.

Sharjah Civil Defence said more details will be released once the fire is under control.

It said the blaze appeared to begin in the top floors.